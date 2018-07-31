Lawmakers' bill would outlaw 3D-printed plastic guns

BOSTON (AP) — Two New England lawmakers are looking to ban the 3D printing of plastic firearms.

Democratic Reps. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and David Cicilline of Rhode Island plan to introduce legislation during Tuesday's U.S. House session that would prohibit the manufacture or possession of 3D- printed guns.

President Donald Trump's administration moved earlier this month to allow a Texas company to post designs for the guns online.

The lawmakers say the plastic weapons would elude detection at most security checkpoints.

Moulton, a former U.S. Marine, says access to guns made by 3D printers is a "dangerous step in the wrong direction," while Cicilline calls it a "disaster waiting to happen."

On Monday, eight states including Connecticut and Massachusetts filed suit against the Trump administration to block publication of downloadable blueprints for a 3D-printed gun.