Lexicon: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) on Monday reported a loss of $34.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 35 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $13.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.6 million.

Lexicon shares have increased 25 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 25 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LXRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LXRX