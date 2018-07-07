Local leaders concerned with matching federal Harvey funding

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Leaders of areas hit hard by Hurricane Harvey are questioning how they will pay the local share of flood control projects only partly funded by the federal government.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that Texas would get nearly $5 billion for flood mitigation projects.

About $4 billion would go to improve and build levees in Orange, Jefferson, and Brazoria counties, according to the Beaumont Enterprise.

Orange County Judge Dean Crooks told the newspaper the section in his county will likely cost $1.9 billion. But the local contribution to that project is estimated to be up to 35 percent, or $665 million. He says the county can't afford that on its own.

The Texas General Land Office, designated by Gov. Greg Abbott to lead Texas' hurricane recovery effort, told the newspaper that officials are discussing funding with local agencies but have not made any state commitment yet.

