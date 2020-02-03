Luby's: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Luby's Inc. (LUB) on Monday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share.

The casual dining chain posted revenue of $95.1 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.44. A year ago, they were trading at $1.57.

