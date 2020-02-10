Luminex: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Luminex Corp. (LMNX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.3 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The manufacturer of testing systems for biotechnology companies posted revenue of $90.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3.8 million, or 9 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $334.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Luminex said it expects revenue in the range of $82 million to $84 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $352 million to $362 million.

Luminex shares have climbed 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $23.67, a decline of almost 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMNX