Man, 21, fatally shot by police outside downtown Austin club

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police say a 21-year-old man has died after being shot by officers who were responding to a chaotic scene outside a downtown Austin club where several fights broke out and gunfire was reported.

Assistant police chief Troy Gay says a concert was held at the club and authorities began receiving several calls early Friday morning of fights outside the venue and then other calls of shots being fired.

Gay says the gunfire drew several officers to an alley behind the club where the 21-year-old was seen running toward the officers while holding a handgun.

He did not obey commands to drop the weapon and as many as eight officers fired on him. The unidentified man was taken to a hospital where he died.

It's not clear how many times he was shot.