Man accused of standoff, trooper's shooting indicted

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A man accused of shooting a Texas state trooper while fleeing a suburban Dallas traffic stop has been indicted on multiple counts that could, if he's convicted, send him to prison for life.

A Collin County grand jury returned a seven-count indictment Tuesday against 42-year-old Bryan Matthew Cahill, charging him with four counts of aggravated assault on a public servant with a deadly weapon. The indictment also charges him with assorted other aggravated assault counts and evading arrest.

Police say the March 29 incident began when a state trooper tried to stop Cahill for a traffic violation. Instead, Cahill drove to his Frisco apartment complex, shooting the trooper in the leg while fleeing to his apartment.

A 15-hour standoff ensued before Cahill surrendered. He's jailed on $3.05 million bond.