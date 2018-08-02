Man surrenders after barricading himself in home day care

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (AP) — Authorities say officers rescued eight children from a Houston-area home day care after a suspect barricaded himself inside before eventually surrendering peacefully.

Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton says the incident started around noon Thursday when the suspect ran a red light, starting a short car chase with deputies. The suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Jonas Dunlap, then crashed the vehicle and fled on foot, leaving a woman and child behind.

Eagleton says the man fired two shots at deputies and darted into the home day care in Channelview, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of Houston.

Chief Deputy Ed Toquica says the suspect surrendered about 30 minutes after the children's rescue. He says Dunlap was wanted in Arkansas on a burglary charge.

No injuries were reported in either the standoff or the crash.