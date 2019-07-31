Michael Sacks named new San Antonio Express-News publisher

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Houston-based Hearst Newspapers executive has been named the new publisher of the San Antonio Express-News.

Michael Sacks came to Hearst Newspapers in 2012 from Tribune Media and served most recently as the corporation's senior vice president of operations. The Express-News reports the 52-year-old executive will manage day-to-day financial operations and manage long-term strategies, effective immediately.

Outgoing publisher Susan Pape will become the newspaper's chairman. The 55-year-old executive said she will continue focusing on ways to engage readers, local businesses and the community.

The Express-News is the state's fourth largest daily newspaper. In all, Hearst Newspapers publishes 24 daily newspapers, including the Express-News, Houston Chronicle, Beaumont Enterprise, Laredo Morning Times, Midland Reporter-Telegram and Plainview Herald.

___

Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com