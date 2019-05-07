Missing Houston girl was earlier removed from home by state

HOUSTON (AP) — A 4-year-old Houston girl who has been missing since her stepfather reported she was abducted had previously been removed from her home by state workers concerned about allegations of physical abuse.

Officials with state Child Protective Services in Houston say Maleah Davis was removed from her home in August after she suffered a head injury and was then returned to the home in February. Her two brothers also were removed over that period. All three were placed with relatives.

CPS caseworkers have been monitoring the home since the children were returned.

Searchers are looking for the girl after her stepfather reported he stopped their vehicle Friday night to check a tire when the men pulled up behind them.

Darion Vence told authorities he was knocked unconscious and when he awoke the next day, Maleah was gone.