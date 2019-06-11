Mississippi-based federal judge nominated to appeals court

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — President Donald Trump is nominating a federal district judge from southern Mississippi to serve on one of the nation's most conservative federal appeals courts.

The White House on Tuesday announced the nomination of Halil "Sul" Ozerden to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The New Orleans-based court handles cases from Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

Judicial nominations must be confirmed by the Senate. With Ozerden, the 5th Circuit would be back to its full contingent of 17 judges.

Ozerden was confirmed as a district judge for the southern half of Mississippi in 2007 after being nominated by Republican President George W. Bush. He usually hears cases in Gulfport.

Ozerden earned a bachelor's degree from Georgetown University and his law degree from Stanford. He is a former Navy fighter pilot.