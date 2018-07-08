Photo: Carolyn Cole, TNS
Border Patrol agents take 13 migrants into detention in March in the border town of Los Ebanos, Texas.
Border Patrol agents take 13 migrants into detention in March in the border town of Los Ebanos, Texas. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
The Rio Grande runs past Roma, Texas, which sits on a high bank of the river that marks the border between the U.S. and Mexico. It is expected a portion of President Trump's border wall will run along the steep cliff but exact locations for the first stages of the expanded wall have not been published by the government.
The Rio Grande runs past Roma, Texas, which sits on a high bank of the river that marks the border between the U.S. and Mexico. It is expected a portion of President Trump's border wall will run along the steep ... more
Tamaulipas State Police patrol a riverside park in Ciudad Miguel Aleman, across the Rio Grande from Roma, Texas, in March. The next round of border wall building includes eight miles in western Starr County, an area that might include Roma and Rio Grande City.
Tamaulipas State Police patrol a riverside park in Ciudad Miguel Aleman, across the Rio Grande from Roma, Texas, in March. The next round of border wall building includes eight miles in western Starr County, an ... more
See the wall prototypes in San Diego.
See the wall prototypes in San Diego.
Prototype U.S.-Mexico border walls stand in this aerial photograph taken over San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.
Prototype U.S.-Mexico border walls stand in this aerial photograph taken over San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to ... more
Prototype U.S.-Mexico border walls stand in this aerial photograph taken over San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to carry out one of his more prominent campaign promises: to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico. In October, signs of progress emerged—a handful of 30-foot-tall prototypes at a construction site near San Diego. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg less
Prototype U.S.-Mexico border walls stand in this aerial photograph taken over San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to ... more
Prototype U.S.-Mexico border walls stand in this aerial photograph taken over San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to carry out one of his more prominent campaign promises: to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico. In October, signs of progress emerged—a handful of 30-foot-tall prototypes at a construction site near San Diego. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg less
Prototype U.S.-Mexico border walls stand in this aerial photograph taken over San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to ... more
Prototype U.S.-Mexico border walls stand in this aerial photograph taken over San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to carry out one of his more prominent campaign promises: to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico. In October, signs of progress emerged—a handful of 30-foot-tall prototypes at a construction site near San Diego. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg less
Prototype U.S.-Mexico border walls stand in this aerial photograph taken over San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to ... more
Pigeons fly near a prototype section of a U.S.-Mexico border wall in San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to carry out one of his more prominent campaign promises: to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico. In October, signs of progress emerged—a handful of 30-foot-tall prototypes at a construction site near San Diego. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg less
Pigeons fly near a prototype section of a U.S.-Mexico border wall in San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to carry out ... more
A U.S. Border Patrol agent sits on a horse in front of a U.S.-Mexico border wall prototype in San Diego on Oct. 30. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Daniel Acker
A U.S. Border Patrol agent sits on a horse in front of a U.S.-Mexico border wall prototype in San Diego on Oct. 30. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Daniel Acker
A prototype U.S.-Mexico border wall stands in San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to carry out one of his more prominent campaign promises: to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico. In October, signs of progress emerged—a handful of 30-foot-tall prototypes at a construction site near San Diego. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg less
A prototype U.S.-Mexico border wall stands in San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to carry out one of his more ... more
A prototype U.S.-Mexico border wall stands in San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to carry out one of his more prominent campaign promises: to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico. In October, signs of progress emerged—a handful of 30-foot-tall prototypes at a construction site near San Diego. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg less
A prototype U.S.-Mexico border wall stands in San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to carry out one of his more ... more
A prototype U.S.-Mexico border wall stands in San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to carry out one of his more prominent campaign promises: to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico. In October, signs of progress emerged—a handful of 30-foot-tall prototypes at a construction site near San Diego. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg less
A prototype U.S.-Mexico border wall stands in San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to carry out one of his more ... more
Prototype U.S.-Mexico border walls stand in San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to carry out one of his more prominent campaign promises: to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico. In October, signs of progress emerged—a handful of 30-foot-tall prototypes at a construction site near San Diego. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg less
Prototype U.S.-Mexico border walls stand in San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to carry out one of his more prominent ... more
A prototype U.S.-Mexico border wall stands in San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to carry out one of his more prominent campaign promises: to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico. In October, signs of progress emerged—a handful of 30-foot-tall prototypes at a construction site near San Diego. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg less
A prototype U.S.-Mexico border wall stands in San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to carry out one of his more ... more
Prototype U.S.-Mexico border walls stand in San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to carry out one of his more prominent campaign promises: to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico. In October, signs of progress emerged—a handful of 30-foot-tall prototypes at a construction site near San Diego. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg less
Prototype U.S.-Mexico border walls stand in San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to carry out one of his more prominent ... more
A prototype U.S.-Mexico border wall stands in San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to carry out one of his more prominent campaign promises: to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico. In October, signs of progress emerged—a handful of 30-foot-tall prototypes at a construction site near San Diego. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg less
A prototype U.S.-Mexico border wall stands in San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to carry out one of his more ... more
A prototype U.S.-Mexico border wall stands in this aerial photograph taken over San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to carry out one of his more prominent campaign promises: to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico. In October, signs of progress emerged—a handful of 30-foot-tall prototypes at a construction site near San Diego. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg less
A prototype U.S.-Mexico border wall stands in this aerial photograph taken over San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to ... more
U.S. Border Patrol agents walks near a prototype U.S.-Mexico border wall in this aerial photograph taken over San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to carry out one of his more prominent campaign promises: to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico. In October, signs of progress emerged—a handful of 30-foot-tall prototypes at a construction site near San Diego. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg less
U.S. Border Patrol agents walks near a prototype U.S.-Mexico border wall in this aerial photograph taken over San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the ... more
A prototype U.S.-Mexico border wall stands in this aerial photograph taken over San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to carry out one of his more prominent campaign promises: to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico. In October, signs of progress emerged—a handful of 30-foot-tall prototypes at a construction site near San Diego. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg less
A prototype U.S.-Mexico border wall stands in this aerial photograph taken over San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to ... more
A prototype U.S.-Mexico border wall stands in San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to carry out one of his more prominent campaign promises: to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico. In October, signs of progress emerged—a handful of 30-foot-tall prototypes at a construction site near San Diego. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg less
A prototype U.S.-Mexico border wall stands in San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to carry out one of his more ... more
A prototype U.S.-Mexico border wall stands in this aerial photograph taken over San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to carry out one of his more prominent campaign promises: to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico. In October, signs of progress emerged—a handful of 30-foot-tall prototypes at a construction site near San Diego. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg less
A prototype U.S.-Mexico border wall stands in this aerial photograph taken over San Diego, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Homeland Security to ... more
ROMA, Texas (AP) — More property owners along the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas have said they've received notices from the federal government asking to review their land, which could be used for border wall construction.

KENS-TV reports residents in the town of Escobares, including Mayor Noel Escobar, received letters from the Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection a few weeks ago to get their consent to survey their land.

GROUND ZERO: Texas town at center of immigration fight

"I walk out the back door and what I'm going to see is a 30-foot fence," Escobar said.

Rio Grande City School District board president Daniel Garcia said the district got a letter in May about district property that's being considered for "tactical infrastructure, such as a border wall."

The school board last month approved a request from U.S. Customs and Border Protection to come onto district property for survey and site assessment.

POLL RESULTS: Most Texas voters oppose a border wall

The land is not currently being used by the district. Garcia said had he known it was meant for the border wall, he would have voted against the request.

Photo: Getty Images
Migrants, including a pregnant woman, wait for inspection to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, circa 1950s.

Migrants, including a pregnant woman, wait for inspection to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, circa 1950s.

Image 2 of 30

The U.S. established an official border patrol in 1924 with the goal of securing the U.S.-Mexico border. In the photo below, American guards pat down Mexicans who wish to enter the U.S.

The U.S. established an official border patrol in 1924 with the goal of securing the U.S.-Mexico border. In the photo below, American guards pat down Mexicans who wish to enter the U.S.

Image 3 of 30

The Mexicali border station (pictured below in 1929) was surrounded by a tall fence. Cars lined up to cross into California.

The Mexicali border station (pictured below in 1929) was surrounded by a tall fence. Cars lined up to cross into California.

Much like today, people coming from Mexico were required to open their bags and suitcases at the border. In this 1937 photo, an agent inspects the possessions of shoppers going from Juarez, Mexico to El Paso, Texas.

Much like today, people coming from Mexico were required to open their bags and suitcases at the border. In this 1937 photo, an agent inspects the possessions of shoppers going from Juarez, Mexico to El Paso,

People able to enter the U.S. legally passed via turnstiles, as seen in this 1937 photo. During the Great Depression, Mexican immigrants faced increased risk of deportation as American hostility toward immigrant workers grew.

People able to enter the U.S. legally passed via turnstiles, as seen in this 1937 photo. During the Great Depression, Mexican immigrants faced increased risk of deportation as American hostility toward

In this 1948 photo, two armed American border guards deterred a group of undocumented immigrants from crossing a river into the U,S.

In this 1948 photo, two armed American border guards deterred a group of undocumented immigrants from crossing a river into the U,S.

Traveling to Mexico from the U.S. was not nearly as difficult. A Sigma Pi sorority chapter from Calexico, California, crosses into Tijuana in this 1950 photo.

Traveling to Mexico from the U.S. was not nearly as difficult. A Sigma Pi sorority chapter from Calexico, California, crosses into Tijuana in this 1950 photo.

In 1965, Congress passed the Immigration and Nationality Act, which ended caps on the number of immigrants allowed into the U.S. from a given origin country. The act concentrated on reuniting immigrant families and attracting skilled labor to the U.S.

In 1965, Congress passed the Immigration and Nationality Act, which ended caps on the number of immigrants allowed into the U.S. from a given origin country. The act concentrated on reuniting immigrant families

The 1965 act changed the ethnic makeup of the U.S. and increased the number of immigrants to the country. Legal immigration grew 60% over the next two decades, with many people coming from Latin America.

The 1965 act changed the ethnic makeup of the U.S. and increased the number of immigrants to the country. Legal immigration grew 60% over the next two decades, with many people coming from Latin America.

In September 1969, the Nixon administration launched "Operation Intercept," an anti-drug measure that resulted in a near shutdown of border crossings between Mexico and the U.S. Due to complaints from cross-border travelers, the initiative — which called for officers to search for marijuana — was abandoned after 20 days.

In September 1969, the Nixon administration launched "Operation Intercept," an anti-drug measure that resulted in a near shutdown of border crossings between Mexico and the U.S. Due to complaints from

Friendship Park, dedicated in 1971 in San Diego-Tijuana, was intended to be a bi-national park with wire fencing at the border. In 2009, it closed for the construction of additional steel fencing, and re-opened in 2012.

Friendship Park, dedicated in 1971 in San Diego-Tijuana, was intended to be a bi-national park with wire fencing at the border. In 2009, it closed for the construction of additional steel fencing, and re-opened

In 1994, the first National Border Patrol Strategic Plan was developed in response to a perception among some Americans that undocumented immigrants and drug dealers were crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. It included more aggressive prosecution of people trying to cross illegally.

In 1994, the first National Border Patrol Strategic Plan was developed in response to a perception among some Americans that undocumented immigrants and drug dealers were crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. It

In 1999, the U.S. Border Patrol confiscated record numbers of drugs and money: 11,249 pounds of cocaine, 168,000 pounds of marijuana, and $13.2 million in currency. Above, a customs patrol officer stands by as an evidence technician puts a pallet of marijuana into a vault, November 2000, on the Tohono O'Odham Indian reservation in Arizona.

In 1999, the U.S. Border Patrol confiscated record numbers of drugs and money: 11,249 pounds of cocaine, 168,000 pounds of marijuana, and $13.2 million in currency. Above, a customs patrol officer stands by as

The American government began building corrugated steel walls stretching eight to 10 feet tall in the early '90s. Above, The border fence is seen at dawn on March 25, 2005, between Mexicali, Mexico, and Calexico, California.

The American government began building corrugated steel walls stretching eight to 10 feet tall in the early '90s. Above, The border fence is seen at dawn on March 25, 2005, between Mexicali, Mexico, and

In the late '90s, inspection stations started using an automated program, called SENTRI, for pre-screened motorists to speed up the crossing process. Above, U.S. Immigration inspector Guierrmo Reza watches a monitor display a picture of a motorist from Mexico who has swiped his card to pass through an automated commuter lane at the Otay Mesa border crossing January 14, 2003.

In the late '90s, inspection stations started using an automated program, called SENTRI, for pre-screened motorists to speed up the crossing process. Above, U.S. Immigration inspector Guierrmo Reza watches a

In July 2000, 64 special polling stations were set up in border crossing stations so that Mexican voters waiting to cross or living in the U.S. could cast their ballots in the Mexican presidential election.

In July 2000, 64 special polling stations were set up in border crossing stations so that Mexican voters waiting to cross or living in the U.S. could cast their ballots in the Mexican presidential election.

In the wake of the 9/11 attacks, security checks ramped up at the border

In the wake of the 9/11 attacks, security checks ramped up at the border

Pedestrians and cars sometimes waited up to six hours to cross into the U.S.

Pedestrians and cars sometimes waited up to six hours to cross into the U.S.

Some who knew they couldn't pass legally tried to hide themselves. Agents discovered the sleeping boy pictured below inside the dashboard of a car coming from Mexico in 2003.

Some who knew they couldn't pass legally tried to hide themselves. Agents discovered the sleeping boy pictured below inside the dashboard of a car coming from Mexico in 2003.

Fears about undocumented immigration grew in the U.S. during the early 2000s. In 2005, a group of civilian organizers launched the Minuteman Project, in which over 1,000 volunteers searched a 23-mile stretch of the Arizona desert for undocumented immigrants. Above, volunteers gather to register for the Minuteman Project April 1, 2005 in Tombstone, Arizona.

Fears about undocumented immigration grew in the U.S. during the early 2000s. In 2005, a group of civilian organizers launched the Minuteman Project, in which over 1,000 volunteers searched a 23-mile stretch of

Border officials detained immigrants who were trying to cross in holding centers like the Arizona one pictured here in 2005.

Border officials detained immigrants who were trying to cross in holding centers like the Arizona one pictured here in 2005.

Police discovered this elaborate tunnel, used to smuggle drugs and people into the U.S., in 2006. The 2,400-foot-long tunnel featured lighting, ventilation, and equipment to pump out ground water.

Police discovered this elaborate tunnel, used to smuggle drugs and people into the U.S., in 2006. The 2,400-foot-long tunnel featured lighting, ventilation, and equipment to pump out ground water.

With the 2006 Secure Fence Act, the U.S. started construction on more steel fencing. The boundary now spans around 650 miles and cost approximately $6 billion.

With the 2006 Secure Fence Act, the U.S. started construction on more steel fencing. The boundary now spans around 650 miles and cost approximately $6 billion.

From 1998 to 2006, over 2,650 men, women, and children died attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. In the picture below, members of the humanitarian group No More Deaths search for migrants in distress in 2006.

From 1998 to 2006, over 2,650 men, women, and children died attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. In the picture below, members of the humanitarian group No More Deaths search for migrants in distress in

The Texas state government established Operation Lone Star in 2008, a project that sets up temporary, free healthcare clinics along the Texas border with Mexico. The first one lasted two weeks, and aimed to treat over 10,000 people, no matter their country of origin. Above, Army National Guard soldier Margarita Anaya holds a baby as the child's parents receive care at a free clinic as part of Operation Lone Star August 4, 2008 in Laredo, Texas.

The Texas state government established Operation Lone Star in 2008, a project that sets up temporary, free healthcare clinics along the Texas border with Mexico. The first one lasted two weeks, and aimed to

Some immigrants have attempted to cross the border into the U.S. by riding atop freight trains, as seen in this 2013 photo. The journey is dangerous — immigrants risk robbery, assault, and injury from falling off the trains.

Some immigrants have attempted to cross the border into the U.S. by riding atop freight trains, as seen in this 2013 photo. The journey is dangerous — immigrants risk robbery, assault, and injury from falling

In 2014, Barack Obama announced an executive action on immigration reform, which granted temporary work permits and indefinite deportation exemptions to four million undocumented immigrants. Before the announcement, Catholic bishops led a mass near the border fence in Arizona to pray for comprehensive reform.

In 2014, Barack Obama announced an executive action on immigration reform, which granted temporary work permits and indefinite deportation exemptions to four million undocumented immigrants. Before the

Since taking office, the Trump administration has attempted to start cracking down on immigration. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 21,362 immigrants from January through mid-March 2017, a 32% jump from the same period in 2016. Above, people wait in line to enter the United States at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on January 27, 2017 in Tijuana, Mexico.

Since taking office, the Trump administration has attempted to start cracking down on immigration. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 21,362 immigrants from January through mid-March 2017, a 32%

Today, millions of immigrants work on American farms, in retail, and elsewhere. With a DACA repeal, the national GDP could take a $460.3 billion loss over the next 10 years. Above, a view of the U.S.-Mexico border wall on January 25, 2017 in San Ysidro, California.

Today, millions of immigrants work on American farms, in retail, and elsewhere. With a DACA repeal, the national GDP could take a $460.3 billion loss over the next 10 years. Above, a view of the U.S.-Mexico

Though Trump says his administration will build a wall, the construction timeline and funding sources remain uncertain. Above, a view of the U.S.-Mexico border wall on January 25, 2017 in Tijuana, Mexico

Though Trump says his administration will build a wall, the construction timeline and funding sources remain uncertain. Above, a view of the U.S.-Mexico border wall on January 25, 2017 in Tijuana, Mexico

Roma resident Felix Rodriguez said he was visited by a government employee surveying his land earlier this year, offering $300 for a portion of his 500-square-foot property. He wants at least $1,500.

Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar, who represents the area, said federal officials told him there have been over 200 of these requests made in Starr and Hidalgo counties.