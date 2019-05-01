Mr Cooper: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) _ Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $186 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Coppell, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $2.05. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $250 million in the period.

Mr Cooper shares have declined 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 48% in the last 12 months.

