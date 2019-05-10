https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/texas/article/NL-Industries-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13834621.php
NL Industries: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
DALLAS (AP) _ NL Industries Inc. (NL) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $15.2 million.
The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share.
The chemical and components holding company posted revenue of $31.2 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $3.69. A year ago, they were trading at $7.30.
