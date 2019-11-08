NL Industries: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ NL Industries Inc. (NL) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The chemical and components holding company posted revenue of $29.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $4.35. A year ago, they were trading at $5.39.

