NRA board gathers for meeting at crucial time for gun debate

The National Rifle Association's board of directors is meeting near Washington, D.C., this week at a critical juncture in the country's gun debate.

The gun organization is facing backlash from several angles following mass killings in Texas and Ohio, along with internal squabbles.

Democratic presidential candidates and corporate leaders are demanding greater action on gun control, and President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress are weighing the possibility of stricture gun measures.

Even the location of the fall meeting, an annual affair that is usually under-the-radar, ended up being controversial. The NRA originally planned to hold the gathering in Alaska. That far-flung location drew criticism among some NRA members for being an unnecessary expense and a way to avoid scrutiny.