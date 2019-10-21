NWS: 'Possible' tornado hits Dallas area

DALLAS (AP) — The National Weather Service says a possible tornado has moved through the Dallas area, causing some structural damage and downed power lines.

The weather service says the suspected twister moved through the city's northwest side on Sunday night. The Dallas Morning-News reports tree limbs were scattered across roadways and parts of the area are without power.

The storm comes as multiple severe thunderstorm watches and warnings covered portions of four counties, including Dallas County.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.