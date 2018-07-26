National Oilwell Varco: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ National Oilwell Varco (NOV) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $24 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 6 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The oil and gas industry supplier posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.99 billion.

National Oilwell Varco shares have risen 18 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 6 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $42.52, a climb of 28 percent in the last 12 months.

