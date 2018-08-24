Nebraska HHS chief executive leaving for job in Texas

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The chief executive officer for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is leaving the post to head Texas' health agency.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Thursday night that Courtney Phillips' last day as CEO will be Oct. 14. She's leaving to become executive commissioner of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Following a national search, Ricketts hired Phillips in 2015, when she was deputy secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.

Ricketts lauded her tenure in Nebraska, saying Phillips' leadership "brought new focus and discipline to the agency."