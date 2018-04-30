New Mexico firm hopes to offer Wi-Fi for space travelers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A small New Mexico-based firm is hoping to join NASA in offering Wi-Fi in space.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Solstar Space Co. of Santa Fe, New Mexico, is working to create reliable internet connections in space for everyone, starting in the orbital realm.

Solstar CEO M. Brian Barnett recently secured a ride for a router aboard a reusable New Shepard rocket built by the commercial space company created by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. A test flight out of West Texas was successful Sunday.

The system Barnett envisions is specifically designed for commercial use. He says eventually Solstar could be an internet provider in space that bills for its service, like the phone or cable company.

The first customers for internet in space will likely be passengers aboard commercial spacecraft flown by Blue Origin, SpaceX or Virgin Galactic.

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.santafenewmexican.com