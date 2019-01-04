New Mexico reconsiders permission for more natural gas wells

New Mexico's first female state land commissioner, Stephanie Garcia Richard, speaks after taking the oath of office on Jan. 1, 2019, at the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M. Women including newly inaugurated Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham helped Democrats consolidate control over all statewide offices and New Mexico's congressional delegation in November elections. The land commissioner oversees oil and gas drilling, renewable energy projects and other development across millions of acres of state trust land. less New Mexico's first female state land commissioner, Stephanie Garcia Richard, speaks after taking the oath of office on Jan. 1, 2019, at the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M. Women including newly inaugurated Gov. ... more Photo: Morgan Lee, AP Photo: Morgan Lee, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close New Mexico reconsiders permission for more natural gas wells 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico oilfield regulators will reconsider a decision to ease restrictions on natural gas well locations for a Texas-based company operating in the northwest corner of the state.

Newly arrived State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard announced Friday that a special hearing of the state's Oil Conservation Commission is scheduled Jan. 8 at her request to reconsider an application from Hilcorp Energy to increase the well density for some areas. Hilcorp had no immediate comment.

Longstanding density limits have prevented the company from tapping more of a formation called the Blanco-Mesaverde gas pool.

Approval of the application late last year prompted an outcry from conservationists and a rebuke from departed Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn. He removed his agency's appointee to the Oil Conservation Commission in response to the decision.