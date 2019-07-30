Newpark: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $4.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 5 cents.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.
The oil and gas industry supplier posted revenue of $216.4 million in the period.
Newpark shares have increased 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.15, a fall of 33% in the last 12 months.
