Nonprofit oil alliance spends on grant writer for New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A nonprofit alliance of energy companies has spent $80,000 on a grant writer to help New Mexico's Transportation Department pursue federal grants.

The state's Legislative Finance Committee announced in a newsletter Tuesday the support from the Permian Strategic Partnership.

The partnership is an alliance of energy companies that operate in the Permian Basin that straddles the Texas-New Mexico state line. It has pledged to invest in community development projects Texas and New Mexico.

Surging oil and natural gas production in the Permian Basin has produced a windfall of income for New Mexico state government. Lawmakers are attempting to diversify the state economy with financial incentives for film production, outdoor recreation and renewable energy.