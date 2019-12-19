North Dakota officials considering carbon dioxide pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota officials said Wednesday they are considering a permit for a pipeline to carry carbon dioxide that would be used to help recover more oil.

The pipeline would run through Slope and Bowman counties to old oil fields along the Montana-North Dakota border. The carbon dioxide would be injected underground in fields where only a small portion of oil can be extracted initially once a well is drilled, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Plano, Texas-based Denbury Resources plans to build the pipeline in 2020 and began injecting carbon dioxide in early 2021.

It would be the second such pipeline in the state. The Public Service Commission approved its first carbon dioxide pipeline in 1998, to carry gas from Basin Electric’s Great Plains Synfuels Plant near Beulah to oil fields in Saskatchewan.

PSC Chairman Brian Kroshus called it a promising proposition.

“It helps to re-pressurize the reservoir and breathes new life into wells that have been depleted,” he said. “And it helps reduce emissions at the same time.”

Denbury is targeting oil fields within the Cedar Creek Anticline Area that straddles the border. The carbon dioxide would come from Exxon Mobil’s Shute Creek Gas Plant and Conoco Phillips’ Lost Cabin Gas Plant in Wyoming, according to Denbury’s application filed with the PSC. It would travel via several pipelines in Montana before crossing into North Dakota.

The North Dakota portion of the 18-mile, two-state line would span 9 miles and cost $9.2 million, according to the application.