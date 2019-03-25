North Texas: 5 killed in head-on traffic accident

BARDWELL, Texas (AP) — Investigators say five people have been killed in a head-on traffic accident in North Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened around 10:15 a.m. Sunday on Highway 34 near Bardwell, about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) south of Dallas.

DPS Sgt. Sara Warren said Monday that everyone in both vehicles died, including a man and two children in a pickup truck and two men in a car.

Warren says authorities are trying to determine why the westbound pickup veered into the eastbound lane and struck the oncoming car.

Names of the victims weren't immediately released.