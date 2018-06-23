North Texas doctor, 2 nurses convicted of health care fraud

DALLAS (AP) — A North Texas physician and two nurses have been convicted of health care fraud in what authorities say was a more than $12 million Medicare billing scam.

A federal jury in Dallas on Friday convicted 70-year-old Dr. Kelly Robinett and 47-year-old Kingsley Nwanguma of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Both were also convicted of three counts of health care fraud.

Officials say 42-year-old Joy Ogwuegbu was convicted of four counts of health care fraud.

Prosecutors say the scheme ran from 2007 through 2015. Robinett, Nwanguma and others defrauded Medicare through false claims through a home health agency and a physician house call company. Evidence showed medically unnecessary home health services were ordered and often not provided.

Sentencing was pending.