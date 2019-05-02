Now: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Now Inc. (DNOW) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $18 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 12 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The energy and industrial distribution company posted revenue of $785 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $778 million.

Now shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 17% in the last 12 months.

