AIDS medicine smuggler Francisco Ortega, of Santa Ana, has been taking thousands of dollars worth of donated recycled AIDS medicine from Orange County and Los Angeles to Tijuana, Mexico to AIDS patients who cannot afford the life?sustaining drugs. AIDS clinic doctors and managers credit the "mercy smugglers" with helping improve the health?and brightening the lives?of hundreds of poor patients who either cannot afford or don't have access to the most advanced medication. Here, Ortega drops off the medicine at an AIDS outreach center in San Diego, which will then be transported across the border to Bi?National AIDS Advocacy Project and Casa Hogar Las Memorias in Tijuana. (Photo by Al Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)