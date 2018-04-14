On the lower Rio Grande, a glimpse at the border Trump wants
Nomaan Merchant and John L. Mone, Associated Press
Updated 10:55 pm, Saturday, April 14, 2018
Photo: Eric Gay, AP
FILE - In this July 24, 2014, file photo, a bend in the Rio Grand is viewed from a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter on patrol over in Mission, Texas. As hundreds of National Guard troops deploy to the U.S-Mexico border, residents of Texas' southernmost border region are fearful of the impact President Donald Trump's border wall will have. The troops patrolling the Rio Grande will eventually withdraw, but a wall could change the river forever. less
Photo: Eric Gay, AP
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2016, file photo, Isac Ramos fishes at a ranch on the banks of the Rio Grande in Los Ebanos, Texas. As hundreds of National Guard troops deploy to the U.S-Mexico border, residents of Texas' southernmost border region are fearful of the impact President Donald Trump's border wall will have. The troops patrolling the Rio Grande will eventually withdraw, but a wall could change the river forever. less
Photo: Eric Gay, AP
FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2017, file photo, the sun sets over the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge, home to 400-plus species of birds and several endangered wildcats, in Alamo, Texas. As hundreds of National Guard troops deploy to the U.S-Mexico border, residents of Texas' southernmost border region are fearful of the impact President Donald Trump's border wall will have. The troops patrolling the Rio Grande will eventually withdraw, but a wall could change the river forever. less
Photo: Eric Gay, AP
FILE - In this July 24, 2014, file photo, a Customs and Border Protection vehicle patrols on the Texas border near the Rio Grande in Mission, Texas. As hundreds of National Guard troops deploy to the U.S-Mexico border, residents of Texas' southernmost border region are fearful of the impact President Donald Trump's border wall will have. The troops patrolling the Rio Grande will eventually withdraw, but a wall could change the river forever. less
Photo: Eric Gay, AP
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, hundreds of people march along a levee in South Texas toward the Rio Grande to oppose the wall the U.S. government wants to build on the river separating Texas and Mexico, in Mission, Texas. As hundreds of National Guard troops deploy to the U.S-Mexico border, residents of Texas' southernmost border region are fearful of the impact President Donald Trump's border wall will have. The troops patrolling the Rio Grande will eventually withdraw, but a wall could change the river forever. less
Photo: Eric Gay, AP
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, hundreds of people march along a levee toward the Rio Grande to oppose the wall the U.S. government wants to build on the river separating Texas and Mexico, in Mission, Texas. As hundreds of National Guard troops deploy to the U.S-Mexico border, residents of Texas' southernmost border region are fearful of the impact President Donald Trump's border wall will have. The troops patrolling the Rio Grande will eventually withdraw, but a wall could change the river forever. less
Photo: Eric Gay, AP
FILE - In this April 10, 2018, file frame from video, a National Guard troop watches over Rio Grande River on the border in Roma, Texas. The deployment of National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border at President Donald Trump's request was underway with a gradual ramp-up of troops under orders to help curb illegal immigration. less
Photo: John Mone, AP
GALLERY: U.S.-Mexico border through the decades
HIDALGO, TX - MARCH 14: A U.S. Border Patrol agent stops traffic as immigrants are deported across an international bridge into Mexico on March 14, 2017 from Hidalgo, Texas. The Trump administration has ordered an increase in deportations, part of the larger strategy to get tough on illegal immigration and strengthen border security. The U.S. Border Patrol has reported that illegal crossings from Mexico have dropped some 40 percent along the southwest border since Trump took office. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 1, 2017 US Border Patrol officer Tekae Michael stands near prototypes of US President Donald Trump's proposed border wall in San Diego, California. A border patrol agent whose mysterious death prompted President Donald Trump to renew his call for a wall along the US-Mexico border appears to have died as the result of an accident, according to an FBI probe. An FBI investigation into the November 2017 death of agent Rogelio Martinez has not found any evidence of foul play."To date none of the more than 650 interviews completed, locations searched, or evidence collected and analyzed have produced evidence that would support the existence of a scuffle, altercation, or attack," the FBI said in a statement on February 7, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWNFREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN, Contributor / AFP/Getty Images
A Texas Department of Public Safety officer during a patrol on the Rio Grande along the U.S.-Mexico border near Mission, Texas, last year. DPS should provide specific numbers on its own activities if it wants full funding at the border. less
Photo: ERIC GAY /New York Times
Texas State Troopers of the Department of Public Safety and Border Patrol agents watch preparations for weekend Easter activities in Ciudad Miguel Aleman, MX across the border from Roma, TX on Thursday, March 24, 2016. DPS is making their presence known in the Rio Grande Valley. less
Photo: Bob Owen, San Antonio Express-News
In this 2014 file photo, Texas Department of Safety Troopers patrol on the Rio Grande along the U.S.-Mexico border. In light of President-elect Donald Trump’s pledge to beef up border security — for a border already among the most secure in the world — it is fair to question whether the state should be shouldering this burden at all. less
Photo: Eric Gay /Associated Press
U.S.Border Patrol Officers check the body of a dead illegal alien killed by dehydration and heat exhaustion as she attempted to cross the desert on the Arizona-Mexico border. | Location: US-Mexican Border Zone, Arizona, USA. (Photo by ANDREW HOLBROOKE/Corbis via Getty Images)
Captured illegal aliens, who have just crossed the border from Mexico, being taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol. (Photo by ANDREW HOLBROOKE/Corbis via Getty Images)
Photo: ANDREW HOLBROOKE/Corbis Via Getty Images
US border patrol agents seize and arrest illegal immigrants from Mexico near the US-Mexican border at San Ysidro, California. (Photo by ÂÂ Tom Nebbia/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
Photo: Tom Nebbia/Corbis Via Getty Images
371147 22: A group of undocumented immigrants wait after being caught by the U.S. Border Patrol when trying to enter the United States through Douglas, Arizona August 24, 1999. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Newsmakers)
Photo: Getty
U.S. Customs'' canines take a bite out of border drug trade. Brenda Bueno of El Paso, Texas pats U.S. Customs k-9 officer,Ross, on the head as she walks through the pedestrian entranceway on the Stanton Bridge July 30,1999. The canine program started in 1971. About 10 dogs initially were assigned to the border. There are now about 600 U.S. customs dogs nationwide, 60 percent of whom work the border.(photo by Joe Raedle)
09/01/97 - Various places on the USA/Mexico Border - Crossing the border is dangerous for aliens - These illegal border crossers bolt across Interstate 5 in San Ysidro, Ca. just a few hundred yards north of the US/Mexican border. There have been a rash of Mexicans killed or hurt on California freeways over the years due to the desperate flight the aliens sometimes make. - Photo By Michael Williamson TWP (Photo by Michael Williamson/The Washington Post/Getty Images)
Photo: The Washington Post/Washington Post/Getty Images
Esther Pereyra Rubalcaba (L) kisses her daughter Patricia through the wall separating the US and the Mexican territories in Tijuana, Mexico 19 August 1997. Patricia succesfully crossed into the US with her husband in 1993 while her mother failed several times. The wall, which was built in 1989 and goes from the ocean 15 miles into the Otayo mountains to stop illegal immigration into the US, has become a meeting point for immigrants who are now living in the US and their relatives remaining in Mexico. / AFP / HECTOR MATA (Photo credit should read HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images)
The Mexican border control, implimented by the U.S. Government, has redoubled its efforts to keep illegal aliens from crossing the Mexican border. (Photo by Axel Koester/Sygma via Getty Images)
Photo: Axel Koester/Sygma Via Getty Images
The Mexican border control, implimented by the U.S. Government, has redoubled its efforts to keep illegal aliens from crossing the Mexican border. (Photo by Axel Koester/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)
Photo: Axel Koester/Sygma Via Getty Images
U.S. Border Patrol agent watching over several illegal aliens he has apprehended. They will be processed and sent back to Mexico. (Photo by ANDREW HOLBROOKE/Corbis via Getty Images)
Photo: ANDREW HOLBROOKE/Corbis Via Getty Images
Hispanic boy from Mexican border possibly southern Texas, USA during the Dust bowl era 1936. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/ UIG via Getty Images)
Photo: Universal History Archive/UIG Via Getty Images
Mexican Woman Waiting Along the US Border (Photo by David Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)
Photo: David Turnley/Corbis/VCG Via Getty Images
Father and son wait for night to fall before they cross the border into California as illegal immigrants. | Location: Border of California, USA and Mexico. (Photo by David Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)
Photo: David Turnley/Corbis/VCG Via Getty Images
TX - AUGUST 1984: Mexicans who lack legal entry permits wade neck-high in the murky waters of the Rio Grande, crossing from Mexico to El Ranchito, Texas to work in okra fields, August 1984. (Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Family waits to cross the border into California as illegal aliens. | Location: Border of California, USA and Mexico. (Photo by David Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)
Photo: David Turnley/Corbis/VCG Via Getty Images
A man sells fruit cups at the border on Benito Juarez Avenue, Juarez, Mexico, late 1980s. (Photo by Mark Jay Goebel/Getty Images)
Photo: Mark Goebel Photo Gallery/Getty Images
Mexicans Illegally Crossing the US Border (Photo by David Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)
Photo: David Turnley/Corbis/VCG Via Getty Images
The Mexican border control, implimented by the U.S. Government, has redoubled its efforts to keep illegal aliens from crossing the Mexican border. (Photo by Axel Koester/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)
Photo: Axel Koester/Sygma Via Getty Images
The Mexican border control, implimented by the U.S. Government, has redoubled its efforts to keep illegal aliens from crossing the Mexican border. (Photo by Axel Koester/Sygma via Getty Images)
Photo: Axel Koester/Sygma Via Getty Images
The Mexican border control, implimented by the U.S. Government, has redoubled its efforts to keep illegal aliens from crossing the Mexican border. (Photo by Axel Koester/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)
Photo: Axel Koester/Sygma Via Getty Images
AIDS medicine smuggler Francisco Ortega, of Santa Ana, has been taking thousands of dollars worth of donated recycled AIDS medicine from Orange County and Los Angeles to Tijuana, Mexico to AIDS patients who cannot afford the life?sustaining drugs. AIDS clinic doctors and managers credit the "mercy smugglers" with helping improve the health?and brightening the lives?of hundreds of poor patients who either cannot afford or don't have access to the most advanced medication. Here, Ortega drops off the medicine at an AIDS outreach center in San Diego, which will then be transported across the border to Bi?National AIDS Advocacy Project and Casa Hogar Las Memorias in Tijuana. (Photo by Al Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
AA.Gatekeeper.Trunk2.DB.9/22/95.Tecate,CA. After 1?year in place, the USBorder Patrol's Operation Gatekeeper is now pushing immigrant smuggling into dangerous, difficult mountain routes in Tecate, east of San Diego. ???Stopped on Humphreys Road about half?mile north of the Mexico border, Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Trei Rasmusson opens the trunk of a car with 2 men inside. The '75 Datsun was spotted a few minutes earlier crossing into the U.S. through one of the many gaps in the border fence. A total of 5 men and 2 women in the car were arrested. The driver was a smuggler. (Photo by Don Bartletti/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
