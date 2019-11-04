Par Petroleum: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Par Petroleum Corp. (PARR) on Monday reported a loss of $83.9 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period.

Par Petroleum shares have increased 66% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $23.57, an increase of 31% in the last 12 months.

