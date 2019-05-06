Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $350 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.06. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.83 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $2.41 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.17 billion.

Pioneer Natural Resources shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $156.30, a fall of 20% in the last 12 months.

