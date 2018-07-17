Police: 2 Texas residents killed in car crash in New Mexico

LOVING, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say two Texas residents are dead after a two-car crash in New Mexico's Lea County.

New Mexico State Police say 33-year-old Patricio Montano Ponce of the small Texas town of Buffalo and 41-year-old Rafael Arturo Licon of Fort Worth both were declared dead at the scene of Monday night's head-on collision.

They say the crash occurred on State Route 128 between the towns of Loving and Jal.

State Police say Ponce was driving a pickup truck and Licon was a passenger.

The pickup collided another vehicle driven by a 27-year-old man from Carlsbad, New Mexico.

State Police say the Carlsbad man was airlifted from the scene with unknown injuries.

His name hasn't been released.

State Police say alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in the fatal crash.