Police: 2 men found dead in burned West Texas home

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — Emergency personnel responding to a house fire in West Texas have discovered two bodies in what police are calling a homicide investigation.

San Angelo police say the bodies of two men were located before dawn Wednesday in the burned structure. A police statement says autopsies have been ordered.

Names of the men weren't immediately released.

Police in San Angelo didn't immediately release further details.