Police: Man says 4-year-old stepdaughter abducted in Houston

Members of Texas EquuSearch conduct a search for four-year-old Maleah Davis Monday, May 6, 2019, in Humble, Texas. Houston police are trying to determine what happened to the 4-year-old girl after her stepfather said she was taken by men who released him and his 2-year-old son after abducting them as well. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police are searching for a 4-year-old girl whose stepfather says she was abducted by men who let him and his 2-year-old son go free.

Police say Darion Vence reported his stepdaughter, Maleah Davis, missing on Saturday night, telling investigators that men in a pickup truck abducted him and the two kids Friday evening and that he went in and out of consciousness over the next 24 hours because they had hit him.

Authorities issued an Amber alert Sunday morning.

At the request of police, a local group on Monday searched an area near where Vence said the abduction happened after he pulled to the side of a road.

Sgt. Mark Holbrook says there's "a lot of blanks" he hopes the public can help fill.