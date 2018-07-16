Police seek car, driver in death of Dallas-area bicyclist

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — Police are looking for a driver after her car struck and killed a bicyclist on a Dallas-area road then she allegedly stopped before fleeing.

Grand Prairie police say the crash around 6 a.m. Sunday killed Calvin Middleton Jr. of nearby Cedar Hill. Police say two women were in the sedan.

The victim's brother, Shon Middleton, told KTVT-TV that a detective said police think the driver got out, glanced at the victim, got back into the vehicle and fled. KXAS-TV reports police say the victim wore protective gear and was bicycling legally on the road.

Grand Prairie police say the car being sought, a 2008 dark Chevy Malibu, was damaged with the passenger side headlight out. Investigators also believe another driver tried to stop the suspect from fleeing, but failed.