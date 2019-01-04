Potential 2020 Democratic hopeful Julian Castro sets NH stop

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former Obama administration housing chief Julian Castro plans to visit New Hampshire, host of the nation's first presidential primary, after his expected announcement next weekend that he'll seek the Democratic nomination in 2020.

The 44-year-old ex-San Antonio mayor will be featured at a New England Council lecture series at Saint Anselm College in Manchester on Jan. 16.

Castro formed an exploratory campaign committee last month, and he's planning to announce his decision about the White House race on Jan. 12 in San Antonio.

It's shaping up to be a crowded field of Democrats preparing to challenge President Donald Trump.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced Monday that she also was setting up a 2020 exploratory committee.