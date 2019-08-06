Primoris Services: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $17.8 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share.

The construction contractor posted revenue of $789.9 million in the period.

Primoris Services expects full-year earnings to be $1.60 to $1.80 per share.

Primoris Services shares have declined slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRIM