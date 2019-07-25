Pros Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Pros Holdings Inc. (PRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The pricing and revenue-management software maker posted revenue of $63.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Pros Holdings expects its results to range from a loss of 9 cents per share to a loss of 7 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $63 million to $63.5 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $60.1 million.

Pros Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $247 million to $248 million.

Pros Holdings shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $67.40, a climb of 79% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRO