Pros Holdings: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Pros Holdings Inc. (PRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The pricing and revenue-management software maker posted revenue of $64.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Pros Holdings expects its results to range from a loss of 10 cents per share to a loss of 8 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $63.9 million to $64.4 million for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $64.5 million.

Pros Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $248 million to $248.5 million.

Pros Holdings shares have climbed 76% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $55.28, an increase of 80% in the last 12 months.

