Prosperity Bancshares: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $82.3 million.

The bank, based in Houston, said it had earnings of $1.18 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $217.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $184.8 million, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $186.9 million.

Prosperity Bancshares shares have risen slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen almost 5% in the last 12 months.

