RealPage: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) _ RealPage Inc. (RP) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $11.3 million.

The Richardson, Texas-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The provider of real estate software posted revenue of $234.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $234.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, RealPage expects its per-share earnings to range from 42 cents to 44 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $242 million to $244 million for the fiscal second quarter.

RealPage expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.71 to $1.79 per share, with revenue ranging from $982 million to $1 billion.

RealPage shares have increased 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $63.19, a climb of nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

