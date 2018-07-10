Remains of WWII soldier from Texas, 19, buried in Dallas













DALLAS (AP) — The remains of a World War II soldier from the Texas Panhandle who died during combat in 1944 in Germany have been recovered and buried in his home state.

Services were held Monday for 19-year-old Army Pvt. Kenneth D. Farris of Dodson. Burial was at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency say Farris served with Company B, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. He was wounded on Nov. 28, 1944, and left for an aid station but never arrived.

Farris was declared missing in action, then deceased in November 1945.

Between 1946 and 1950, dozens of unidentified remains were recovered from Germany's Hürtgen Forest. Some were interred in Belgium, then later in France.

Remains disinterred in 2017 were identified in April as Farris, with help from DNA.