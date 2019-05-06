Rent-A-Center: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $7.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The company that leases furniture and appliances with an option to buy posted revenue of $696.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $683.1 million.

Rent-A-Center expects full-year earnings in the range of 85 cents to $2.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.59 billion to $2.63 billion.

Rent-A-Center shares have risen 55% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $25.05, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RCII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RCII