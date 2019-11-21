San Antonio-area man admits pointing laser at helicopter

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A San Antonio-area man faces up to five years in federal after pleading guilty to shining a laser on a San Antonio Police Department helicopter.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney John Bash says 37-year-old Justin John Shorey of Schertz pleaded guilty Wednesday to aiming the pointer intentionally at the helicopter and its flight path on Feb. 17. The laser blinded the pilot and left him unable to fly for a week. However, he was able to land safely at San Antonio International Airport.

Besides the prison sentence, Shorey could be fined up to $250,000.

No sentencing date has been set.