Santa Fe school leaders could OK use of metal detectors

Photo: Stuart Villanueva, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - In this May 18, 2018 file photo, Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school in Santa Fe, Texas. Leaders of the Houston-area school district where 10 people were shot to death in May are expected to consider whether to install metal detectors and change the dress code. The board of the Santa Fe Independent School District plans a vote Monday, July 16. (Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP, File) less FILE - In this May 18, 2018 file photo, Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school in Santa Fe, Texas. Leaders of the Houston-area ... more Photo: Stuart Villanueva, AP Santa Fe school leaders could OK use of metal detectors 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — Leaders of a Houston-area school district where 10 people were shot to death in May are expected to consider whether to install metal detectors and change the dress code.

The Galveston County Daily News reports the board of the Santa Fe Independent School District plans a vote Monday.

A teen suspected in the shootings, who's charged with capital murder and remains in custody, wore a trench coat during the gunfire at Santa Fe High School. Officials say that attire violated the dress code.

The newspaper reports a safety and security committee established after the May 18 attack met Thursday to recommend changes, including metal detectors and dress code updates.

Trustees earlier this month approved spending at least $1.5 million for increased security. Donations have been received for metal detectors.

___

Information from: The Galveston County Daily News, http://www.galvnews.com