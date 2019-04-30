Santander Consumer: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $247.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 70 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The consumer finance company posted revenue of $1.91 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.92 billion.

Santander Consumer shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.

