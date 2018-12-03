  • This is the Austin, Texas home owned by the Heerlein family, where a dummy representing movie character Clark Griswold was dangling from the gutter. A passerby thought it was the real thing and wrestled the ladder up while shouting, "Can you reach it?" Photo: Google Earth
    This is the Austin, Texas home owned by the Heerlein family, where a dummy representing movie character Clark Griswold was dangling from the gutter. A passerby thought it was the real thing and wrestled the ladder up while shouting, "Can you reach it?" less
    This is the Austin, Texas home owned by the Heerlein family, where a dummy representing movie character Clark Griswold was dangling from the gutter. A passerby thought it was the real thing and wrestled the ... more
    Photo: Google Earth
Photo: Google Earth
Image 1 of / 14

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 14
This is the Austin, Texas home owned by the Heerlein family, where a dummy representing movie character Clark Griswold was dangling from the gutter. A passerby thought it was the real thing and wrestled the ladder up while shouting, "Can you reach it?" less
This is the Austin, Texas home owned by the Heerlein family, where a dummy representing movie character Clark Griswold was dangling from the gutter. A passerby thought it was the real thing and wrestled the ... more
Photo: Google Earth

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A holiday display meant to re-create a scene from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" looked a little too real and caused a veteran to spring into action.

The Heerlein family placed a dummy representing Clark Griswold dangling from the gutter of their Austin, Texas, home, with a ladder tipping beneath him.

A veteran passing by thought it was the real thing and wrestled the ladder up while shouting, "Can you reach it?"

KVUE-TV reports the man called police, who arrived and advised the family they were getting calls about the display.

They have since put up a sign that says "Clark G is part of our Christmas display please do not call 911."

___

Information from: KVUE-TV, http://www.kvue.com