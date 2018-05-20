Security boosted after gunfire outside Dallas police station

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police officials have advised officers to boost security outside the city's police stations after someone in a vehicle opened fire with a gun near a station.

Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell tells The Dallas Morning News someone was shooting late Saturday night near the city's Central Division station but it's not clear if they were shooting at the police station or in another direction.

He says a security guard at a utility company office in South Dallas also was shot at by someone in a vehicle that matched the description of the one near the police station. Investigators have recovered similar shell casings from both scenes.

No one's been reported hurt in the gunfire.

Information from: The Dallas Morning News, http://www.dallasnews.com