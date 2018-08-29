  • Defendant Roy Oliver, right, a fired Balch Springs police officer charged with the murder of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, and his defense attorney Bob Gill speak after seeing a question from the jury indicating they can't reach a unanimous verdict during a trial of Oliver at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Oliver was convicted of murder on Tuesday for fatally shooting an unarmed black teenager when he fired into a car full of teenagers leaving a house party in suburban Dallas. (Rose Baca/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool) Photo: Rose Baca, AP / Rose Baca, The Dallas Morning News
DALLAS (AP) — Texas jurors who convicted a former police officer of murder in the death of a black, unarmed teenager will hear more testimony when the sentencing phase of the trial resumes.

Wednesday marks the second day of the sentencing phase in the trial of Roy Oliver. He was convicted Tuesday for the 2017 slaying of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

Oliver was a police officer in Balch Springs when he fired into a car full of black teenagers as it drove away from a house party in the Dallas suburb. Edwards was killed.

Oliver said he feared the car was endangering his partner, though his partner says he didn't believe his life was ever in danger.

Jurors heard from Edwards' father later Tuesday. He says his son always had a smile on his face and dreamed of playing football at Alabama.