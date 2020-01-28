Sharps Compliance: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $970,000.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The medical waste management company posted revenue of $14.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.1 million.

The company's shares closed at $4.71. A year ago, they were trading at $3.90.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMED