Sole finalist named to lead Houston-area school district

KATY, Texas (AP) — The acting superintendent of a Houston-area school district has been named sole finalist to replace an administrator who resigned amid allegations he was a bully as a teenager.

The Houston Chronicle reports trustees of the Katy Independent School District on Monday night voted to select Ken Gregorski as superintendent.

Gregorski would replace Superintendent Lance Hindt, whose resignation announced in May takes effect at the end of the year.

At least two people earlier this year publicly described Hindt as a bully during his middle and high school years. Hindt denied the allegations but said he did "dumb things" prior to a religious awakening.

The Katy ISD, with about 80,000 students, will pay Hindt more than $750,000 as part of his separation pay.

